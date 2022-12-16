Congress adopted double standard on farmers' issue: Minister

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday accused the Congress of indulging in politics of lies on the issue of farmers and adopting double standards on farm laws.

"The Congress has always indulged in the politics of lies... During the farmers' agitation, the Congress adopted double standards. The laws that Congress used to talk about while being in power, we created those laws," the minister said during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.

Replying to Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda's question on the promised minimum support price for farmers after their agitation last year, Tomar said in the Rajya Sabha that a committee has been formed to consider the proposal. The farmers' representative in that committee is a representative of the farmers' union, he said.

The Congress member claimed that the secretary, who made the now-repealed farm laws, is now working with a multinational company and questioned his intent in framing the laws, for which the minister said the Congress always adopted a double standard on farmers' welfare issues.

NCP member Praful Patel said the cost of agriculture produce in the Vidarbha region is higher because of dependency on rain and urged that an estimate be prepared to address the difference in the cost of agriculture produce under MSP.

Tomar said MSP is the same for the entire country, and the process to determine it is fixed.

The minister said the Swaminathan Commission submitted a recommendation in 2006, which also included a suggestion of adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of production to declare MSP.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted this recommendation. At present, MSP is declared after adding 50 per cent profit on the cost," Tomar said.