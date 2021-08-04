Congress demands fast-track probe into death of Dalit girl in Delhi, capital punishment for culprits

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a fast-track probe into the alleged sexual assault and killing of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi cantonment area and death penalty for the culprits.

Apart from demanding immediate financial help to the kin of the victim, the party also sought a probe into the role of the Delhi Police while alleging that it tried to exert pressure on the girl's family to ask for an investigation into the death.

In the morning, Rahul Gandhi met the family of the girl and assured them of all help and support. The former congress chief said that he is with them on the path to justice and "will not back down even an inch".

He said the family is demanding nothing but justice and is saying that they are not getting it and need all the assistance in this. "I told them that Rahul Gandhi is standing with them till they get justice and will not back down even an inch," he told reporters.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has launched an inquiry into the incident that took place in Old Nangal area in southwest Delhi and summoned the city police after the girl's parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

Hundreds of locals, including the victim's parents, have been staging a protest near the site of the incident in Old Nangal area, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Police had on Monday said that based on the statement of the victim's mother, rape charges have been added in the FIR. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

The Congress' in-charge for Delhi affairs Shaktisinh Gohil and its Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary said at a joint press conference that their party would continue to fight for the family of the victim till they get justice.

Gohil said the Delhi Police comes under the direct purview of the Central government and questioned the "silence" of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue.

Chaudhary demanded the setting up of an SC/ST Commission in Delhi to help prevent such incidents where members of the Dalit community, especially women are denied justice.

"We demand that there should be a fast-track probe and justice be provided to this affected family. The family and we demand that the culprits should get death penalty as soon as possible to help save the lives of other girls in Delhi," he told reporters.

"We also demand that financial help be given to the family like that provided to other rape victims in Delhi in the past. We also demand that an SC/ST Commission be constituted in the Delhi also, after reports of this family being held captive and pressure being exerted by the police on them," he also said.

There may be many such cases where the police is exerting pressure on the family and justice is not provided to the victims. The voice of Dalits should not be suppressed "the manner in which it has been done in this case", he said.

Gohil said the way atrocities are being committed on children and women in Delhi, reflects the "poor" governance in the national capital.

"The nine-year-old poor Dalit girl was raped and killed after she went to fetch water from the crematorium. Thereafter, the victim's mother was threatened and forced to cremate her. Delhi's law and order is in the hands of the Centre.

"The police held her mother captive and it was when other people came out in their support the real thing of her rape and forcible cremation came out and only after that an FIR was registered by the police," he alleged.

The Congress leader said the party will hold prayer meetings and candle marches in all constituencies in Delhi.

"Neither the chief minister nor the prime minister came forward to wipe the tears of the bereaved family. It was Rahul Gandhi who shared the pain of the family. Had the prime minister or the chief minister have some concern, they would have come forward in support of the family on the very first day," Gohil said.

Chaudhary said this incident occured in the national capital's Cantonment area which is considered very safe.

"There should be a probe into the role of the police as well, as fingers are being pointed at them," he said.

The Delhi Congress chief claimed that from 2014 till now there have been 15,000 cases of rape in the city and asked what steps have the Delhi government taken to prevent such crimes.

"The Delhi government claims to provide security to women. What has it done to ensure safety and security of women in the national capital? There are question marks on the central government also," he said.

According to records, there have been more than 800 cases of rape in the last one year alone and the chief minister can only make tall claims and raise slogans, the Delhi Congress chief alleged.

