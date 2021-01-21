Congress to flood UP homes with calendars carrying Priyanka Gandhi's photos

In an apparent bid to reach out to the electorate in Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due early next year, Congress has decided to flood towns and villages in the state with calendars carrying pictures of its star campaigner and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The 2021 calendar has photos of Priyanka visiting villages and meeting family members of alleged rape victims and sectarian clashes in the state in the past few years.

''We plan to distribute around ten lakh calendars among the people in the state.....we will be visiting homes in the towns and villages and give the people these calendars,'' said a senior UP Congress leader on Thursday. He said that the work of distribution of the calendars had already started.

The pictures on the calendars had been selected keeping in view the forthcoming Assembly polls. Priyanka had visited Umbha village in the tribal dominated Sonebhadra district, where ten people had been killed in a clash over land by upper caste musclemen in 2019. Priyanka was shown hugging the tribal women in the calendar.

Similarly the Congress general secretary had also visited the family of the woman, who had been brutally killed after being gang raped in UP's Hathras district last year. One of the pictures in the calendar showed her consoling them.

''The idea is to convey the message to the people that Priyankaji is always with them....she is always ready to take up their issues and fight,'' the UP Congress leader remarked.

Congress could win only Raebareli seat in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Even former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had lost from his home turf of Amethi.