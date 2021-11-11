Congress to take out 403 yatras in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Congress unit will take out 'padyatras' in all the 403 Assembly constituencies of the state between November 14 and 24 in an effort to urge people to vote out the BJP in order to control inflation.

In a statement, the party said: "A total of 403 'padyatras' titled "Mehngai hatao pratigya padyatra' will be taken out from November 14, the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister late Jawahar Lal Nehru. Every yatra will pass through at least seven villages or wards and cover a distance of at least 10 km in every Assembly constituency every day."

The party proposes to cover total distance of 32,240 km and hold 24,180 village level and 5,000 roadside public meetings during the period.

Party workers would distribute the 'pratigya patra' (pamphlets listing Congress promises) and detail out the prevailing situation on the front of rising inflation.

After every two days, a day's rest will be given to the workers and this would bring down the effective number of days of the 'yatra' to eight days.

Senior party leaders will address a roadside public meeting at local markets at the end of the day's 'yatra'.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that directives had been sent to all district city presidents of the party and asked them to fix responsibility of party leaders to make the 'yatra' success in their respective districts/cities in the state.

