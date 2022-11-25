Controversial electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir to be published on November 25

The controversial final electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be published on Friday amid indications that around seven lakh new voters will be added taking the total number of electorates in the Union Territory (UT) to 83 lakh.

Officials said that a five-month-long exercise of revision of electoral rolls has been completed and the final rolls will be published by this evening. “While the exact number of increase in voters will be known only after publication of final rolls, most likely the increase has been confined to seven lakh,” they said.

Jammu and Kashmir had 76 lakh voters when the last Summary Revision was undertaken in 2018. On August 17, Union Territory’s then Chief Election Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar announced that non-locals living ordinarily in J&K can vote in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He had stated that around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, were likely to be added after the special summary revision of electoral rolls. Following the uproar by the opposition parties, the administration clarified that the revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of Jammu & Kashmir and the increase in numbers will come from the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1, 2022, or earlier.

The exercise had been undertaken after the completion of the Delimitation Commission report in Jammu and Kashmir in which the panel increased assembly constituencies in the Hindu majority Jammu region, the stronghold of ruling BJP, from 37 to 43, while in Muslim majority Kashmir the seats have gone from 46 to 47.

Though the publication of final electoral rolls is mandatory before the conduct of Assembly elections, there are no chances of polls till next April as the harsh winter season has already set-in and will last till March.