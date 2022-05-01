Cops had inputs but failed to stem Patiala unrest build-up: Report

Ahead of the violence in Patiala, the Punjab Police, which filed six FIRs and arrested three persons besides witnessing the transfer of 3 senior police officers, were reportedly notified and had inputs on the planned protests and counter-protests that preceded the clashes, but failed to gauge the extent of the fallout and act on it.

Barjinder Singh Parwana has been named as the key accused in the incident.

According to a report by The Indian Express, correspondences exchanged among police officials suggested that the confrontation was in the making for a week.

Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) Intelligence-2 Harcharan Singh Bhullar's correspondence, read that on Friday “70/80 workers of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackerey) led by Harish Singla has decided to take out a ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march to counter the “khalistan Declaration Day” organised by the outlawed Sikhs for Justice.

“90/100 leaders/workers of Damdami Taksal Jatha Rajpura under the leadership of Barjinder Singh Parwana will gather” at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib “to oppose the “Khalistan Murdabad” march. They (Parwana faction) have also announced to carry out Kesari march if the Hindu organizations will hold the said march. Subsequently, supporters of Bhindranwale Action Committee led by Bagicha Singh Rattakhera have also decided to oppose the above said Khalistan Murdabad March,” the correspondence read.

SAD (Amritsar) party general secretary Mohinderpal Singh has also announced to celebrate “Khalistan Diwas” in Patiala on Friday, the correspondence read.

It advised police officers to take "preventive and precautionary measures including lawful action like registration of FIRs and security proceedings under CrPC."

Another AIG, in a letter to field police officers marked 'secret' mentioned that if Hindu organisations held a protest march against supporters of Khalistan or raised slogans of “Khalistan Murdabad” at any place in Punjab, a number of Sikh radical organisations will hold “Khalistan Zindabad March”.

The AIG (Intelligence) posted in Patiala had on Thursday held a meeting with SSP and “real time” information about gatherings of the rival factions was shared with the district police, a government official told the publication. The Punjab intelligence wing had submitted a detailed note to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the report added.

Social media, too, was filled with posts and comments where pro and anti-Khalistan activists challenged one another. The police, however, failed to cognise the scale of the violence.

