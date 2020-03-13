Coronavirus: Delhi govt bans sports gathering, including IPL

'IPL not to take place in Delhi amid COVID-19 scare'

  Mar 13 2020, 12:58pm ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2020, 13:01pm ist
The Delhi government has stopped all sports gathering, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital amid the coronavirus threat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said district magistrates have been asked to ensure that all directives pertaining to coronavirus are implemented.

"All sports gatherings will be banned, including the IPL, in wake of the coronavirus threat," he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said home quarantine is the best solution in case one has any symptom of coronavirus.

Delhi has so far reported six cases of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

