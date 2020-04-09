Delhi HC, district courts to work in summer vacation

Coronavirus: Delhi HC and district courts to work during summer vacation to make up for loss

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 09 2020, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 16:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, decided to function during the summer vacation in the month of June to make up for the loss of working hours due to the lockdown imposed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken by full court "in view of the severe hardship faced by the litigants due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic that has impaired the functioning of the courts".

There is suspension of work at the moment due to the lockdown. The HC and Delhi district courts are only hearing matters of extremely urgent nature.

Besides the High Court, the district courts, working under its administrative control, would also function during the entire vacation month of June.

"This decision has been taken by the full court on April 9, 2020, to make up for the loss of court working hours and to ensure restoration of normalcy in the functioning of the courts at the earliest," a press statement said.

It said Chief Justice DN Patel and other judges were mindful of the difficulties faced by litigants on account of the lockdown and consequent suspended functioning of the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts.

“There is negligible fresh filing of cases, lesser disposal and corresponding escalation in arrears, resulting in extreme hardship to litigants," the resolution noted.

The full court modified the previous resolution of September 16, 2019, which had declared June 1 to 30 as the summer vacation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Delhi High Court
District Courts
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

 