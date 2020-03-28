J&K cop punished for abusing amid lockdown announcement

Coronavirus lockdown: J&K Policeman disengaged from service for hurling abuses at locals during lockdown announcement

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 28 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 11:40 ist
Stranded passengers near a bus stand during day-3 of the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu, Friday, March 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A policeman was disengaged from service after a video of him went viral wherein he is seen using abusive language while asking people to stay indoors in the wake of the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Police have taken cognisance of a video which was circulated on social media sites wherein a policeman was allegedly seen making announcement, asking people to stay indoors, in an abusive manner, a police spokesman said.

He said during preliminary investigation, officers found that allegations were true and it came to the fore that the policeman was posted in the Sopore area of the north Kashmir district.

The officers also learnt that he shot the video at an isolated place and was not part of any announcement making team, the spokesman claimed.

Taking cognisance of the issue, police has registered an FIR against the erring personnel under relevant sections of law and he has been disengaged forthwith from the department, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, the spokesman added.

