UP COVID-19: Notices outside homes of foreign returnees

Coronavirus: Notices pasted outside homes of foreign returnees in UP's Badaun district

PTI
PTI, Badaun,
  • Apr 02 2020, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 12:23 ist
Representative photo. (Credit: PTI)

The district administration has put up notices outside the houses of 49 people here who returned from foreign tours and did not inform the authorities, in order to alert people to keep safe distance from them, an official said on Thursday.

"The government has issued an order in which those who returned from foreign tours after March 12 have to provide information to the district administration otherwise they would have to face legal action," District Magistrate Kumar Prashant said.

"The administration has issued a list of 49 people who returned from foreign tours and notices has also been put up outside their houses to alert others to maintain safe distance from them," he said.

Prashant said such names will also be given to the media so that the neighbours of these people know about their recent travel histories and remain alert. 

