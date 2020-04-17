1 COVID-19 victim in Rajasthan; 62 new cases reported

Coronavirus positive man dies in Rajasthan, 62 fresh virus cases in state

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 17 2020, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 20:09 ist

A 56-year-old man suffering from coronavirus died in Rajasthan, where 62 fresh cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,193 in the state, officials said.

A government official said the man was found coronavirus positive on Wednesday and died at the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur late on Thursday night.

"He also had cardiac complications," the official said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

A government report said the number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 has gone up to 17.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases increased to 1,193.

Of the fresh cases, maximum 28 are from Jodhpur, 13 from Tonk, six each from Jaipur and Kota, two from Nagaur, and one each from Ajmer, Jhalawar and Jhunjhunu. The remaining four are evacuees from Iran. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 