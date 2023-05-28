Couple shot dead by son over land dispute in UP's Firozabad

Couple shot dead by son over land dispute in UP

Prima facie, it appears that Bitu had an argument with the duo on Sunday that escalated and he shot them dead, he said

PTI
PTI, Firozabad (UP),
  • May 28 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 21:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A man shot dead his parents over a land dispute in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in area under Eka police station and the deceased were identified as Rakesh Yadav (55) and his wife Guddi Devi, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Mishra said the couple had an old argument over possession of a piece of land with their elder son Bitu Yadav.

Also Read | Head constable, pregnant wife shot at in Delhi's Burari area
 

The bodies were found on a farm, he said, adding that the accused is absconding.

According to locals, the couple had moved to the nearby Etah district. They had come to Firozabad to discuss the possession of the disputed land.

Efforts are on to nab Bittu, police said.

Uttar Pradesh
Crimes
India News

