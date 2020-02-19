Delhi govt directed to file status report on JNU case

Court directs Delhi govt to file status report on JNU sedition case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Feb 19 2020, 14:07pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 14:07pm ist
Representative image.(Credit: iStockPhoto)

A court here on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to file a status report till April 3 on the issue of sanctions to prosecute former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Purushottam Pathak also directed the Delhi Police to send a reminder to the city government seeking requisite sanctions to prosecute Kumar.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported the seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016. 

