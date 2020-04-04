COVID-19: 12 Tablighi members from Bangladesh booked

COVID-19: 12 Tablighi members from Bangladesh booked for Foreigners Act violation

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Apr 04 2020, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 11:08 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

An FIR has been registered against 12 Bangladesh citizens who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month and are now in administrative quarantine in UP's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening out of the dozen Bangladeshi nationals who have been quarantined in a college in Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district, they said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

They have all been booked for violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946 by the Thana Bhawan police station in the district, officials said.

Police said they have also booked two more persons who had sheltered them after the 12 people were found in a mosque at Bhasani village and were later shifted to the quarantine ward. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Tablighi Jamaat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Nizamuddin
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

 