COVID-19: Over 1,000 shifted for tests in Nizamuddin; Delhi govt wants FIR against Tablighi Jamaat

Over 1,000 people from south Delhi's Nizamuddin have been shifted to either hospitals or quarantine centres after over two dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a religious gathering earlier this month, prompting Delhi government to urge police to file a case against organisers even as authorities scrambled to avoid any further spread of the pandemic.

At least ten people -- six from Telangana, one each from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir-- who attended the gathering organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid have died due to COVID-19 in the past few days, triggering a nationwide search for those who were part of the congregation. So far, 24 people who are currently in Delhi and attended the function have been tested positive.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency high-level meeting at his residence as police continued to cordon off the area while drones flew over the area to ensure complete lockdown of the locality.

"Event's organisers committed a grave crime. Disaster Act and Contagious Diseases Act was enforced in Delhi and no assembly of more than five people was allowed. Still, they did this. I have written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take the strictest action against them. Delhi government has asked police to file an FIR," Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said.

He said it is estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building. "We have evacuated 1,033 people so far. Of this, 334 of them have been sent to hospitals and the rest to quarantine centres.

A team from the South Municipal Corporation of Delhi (SDMC) on Tuesday morning has called to sanitise the entire area. On Tuesday too, people in the building were taken to hospitals after collecting their details, including the date of their arrival in the city.

The Police has said that the gathering was held without permission. However, Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary movement founded in 1926 and headquartered in Delhi, denied any wrongdoing and said its headquarters in Nizamuddin is always occupied with people within the country and from outside. It also said the question of the gathering of many persons despite the prohibitory lockdown orders does not arise at all as these persons were already there inside the Markaz before," they said.