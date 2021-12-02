Covid-19: Over 15 lakh vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh mega drive

Over 15.79 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 during a mega campaign organised by the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday, an official said Thursday.

A total of 15,79,432 people took the jab at 12,160 vaccination centres across the state till 8 pm on Wednesday, the official said. The state government has set a target of vaccinating the entire eligible population above the age of 18 with both the doses of the vaccine by December-end, the official said.

According to the data provided by the state health department, at least 8,80,61,615 doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state so far. As many as 5,12,16,211 people have received the first dose, while 3,68,45,404 have taken both jabs of the vaccine, it was stated.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,187 after 17 fresh cases were detected on Wednesday, a health official said. The toll stands at 10,528, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,82,535, leaving the central state with 124 active cases, the official said.

