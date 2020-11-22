Covid-19: Rajasthan imposes night curfew in 8 districts; increases no-mask fine

Amid spiralling Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday decided to impose night curfew in 8 districts and increased the fine amount on not wearing a face mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500, an official release said.

Those venturing out to attend marriages, purchase essentials, train, bus and air travellers, and people related to essential services will be exempted, it said.

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met on Saturday night decided that a curfew will be clamped from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara, it said.

Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in the urban areas of these districts will be closed by 7 pm and night curfew will start from 8 pm, it added.

Follow DH's coverage on the coronavirus here

A maximum of 75 per cent employees will be called for duty in government and private offices in these districts where the number of employees is 100 or more. The staff will work on a rotation basis, the release said.

In marriages, religious, social, cultural functions and political events, only 100 people will be allowed.

The cabinet also decided that day care treatment facilities in private hospitals will be available on a rate fixed by the state government. Under this facility, critical Covid-19 patients will be sent back home in 2-3 hours after being given medication and treatment. It will also ease the availability of beds in hospitals, it said.

It was informed in the meeting that hospitals attached with private medical colleges can now be acquired for making them dedicated Covid facilities if required, it said.

Also, the medical and health department will conduct door-to-door surveys in areas reporting a high number of cases, the release said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to around 3,000 per day in November.