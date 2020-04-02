Tablighi member booked for hiding travel history in J&K

COVID-19: Tablighi member booked for hiding travel history in J&K

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 02 2020, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 21:35 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday registered a case against a Tableegi Jamaat member from northern Bandipora district for concealing travel history.

A police official said that the Tableegi member, who had attended a religious event at Nizam-ud-Din Markaz in Delhi last month, had returned to the valley on March 21. However, he had not reported about his travel history as yet, he said.
The official said that he has now been shifted to a quarantine centre and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against him.

Nearly 9000 Tablighi members and their primary contacts across the country, who attended the event at the Markaz that later emerged as an infection hotspot have been quarantined as of Thursday, the home ministry said.

As many as seven people – one from Kashmir and six from Telangana – died of COVID-19 in the days following the congregation.

Earlier, Delhi police registered an FIR against Tableegi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others for defying lockdown orders and organising a religious event.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tablighi Jamaat
Nizamuddin
Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 