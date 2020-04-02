COVID-19: Tablighi member booked for hiding travel history in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday registered a case against a Tableegi Jamaat member from northern Bandipora district for concealing travel history.

A police official said that the Tableegi member, who had attended a religious event at Nizam-ud-Din Markaz in Delhi last month, had returned to the valley on March 21. However, he had not reported about his travel history as yet, he said.

The official said that he has now been shifted to a quarantine centre and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against him.

Nearly 9000 Tablighi members and their primary contacts across the country, who attended the event at the Markaz that later emerged as an infection hotspot have been quarantined as of Thursday, the home ministry said.

As many as seven people – one from Kashmir and six from Telangana – died of COVID-19 in the days following the congregation.

Earlier, Delhi police registered an FIR against Tableegi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others for defying lockdown orders and organising a religious event.