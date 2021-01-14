Covid-19 vaccination at 81 locations in Delhi on Jan 16

Covid-19 vaccination at 81 locations in Delhi on January 16: Kejriwal

Delhi has so far received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 14 2021, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 12:47 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the capital's vaccination drive will be carried out at 81 locations on January 16.

"Around 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations in a day. Vaccination will be done on four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday" Kejriwal said in a briefing. 

Track live updates of Covid-19 vaccine here

"We will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days and then to 1,000 centres across Delhi," he added.

Delhi has so far received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. "Each person will be administered two doses," he said. 

Kejriwal added that the Centre provides 10 per cent extra vaccine, taking damage into account. So, the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers. 

India will begin its mass vaccination drive from January 16. Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day, the Union Health Ministry said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus vaccine
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

 