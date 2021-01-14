Covid-19 vaccination at 81 locations in Delhi on January 16: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the capital's vaccination drive will be carried out at 81 locations on January 16.

"Around 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations in a day. Vaccination will be done on four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday" Kejriwal said in a briefing.

"We will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days and then to 1,000 centres across Delhi," he added.

Delhi has so far received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. "Each person will be administered two doses," he said.

Kejriwal added that the Centre provides 10 per cent extra vaccine, taking damage into account. So, the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers.

India will begin its mass vaccination drive from January 16. Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day, the Union Health Ministry said.