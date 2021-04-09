Covid vaccine stock to finish in two days: Gehlot to PM

Covid-19 vaccine stock to finish in two days, provide at least 30 lakh doses: Gehlot to PM

Gehlot said the state has administered 86,89,770 doses till April 7

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 09 2021, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 19:42 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about vaccine situation in Rajasthan. Credit: AFP Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the stock of coronavirus vaccine in the state will finish in next two days and urged him to immediately provide at least 30 lakh doses.

In a letter to the PM after a video conference with him on Thursday, Gehlot said the state has administered 86,89,770 doses till April 7.

Read | Maharashtra leads vaccination drive with highest inoculations among all states

"The present stock of vaccine in Rajasthan will finish in next two days. Therefore, it is requested that at least another 30 lakh doses of vaccine be provided to us immediately so that the momentum that we have built up can be maintained and maximum eligible beneficiaries can be vaccinated at the earliest," he said.

"I want to assure you that we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to control Covid-19," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to see Rahul Dravid angry? Do watch this ad

Want to see Rahul Dravid angry? Do watch this ad

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

How Nethra Kumanan made it to the Olympics

How Nethra Kumanan made it to the Olympics

The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics

The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics

Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos

Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos

'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'

'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'

 