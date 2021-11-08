CRPF trooper dies by suicide in J&K's Pulwama

Bhupinder Singh shot himself with his service rifle at the Lethpora camp in Pulwama district

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 08 2021, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 12:26 ist

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper committed suicide on Monday inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said that a CRPF constable, Bhupinder Singh shot himself with his service rifle at the Lethpora camp in Pulwama district.

"He died on the spot. An FIR has been lodged and investigations started to find out the exact cause for the constable to have taken the extreme step", police sources said.

