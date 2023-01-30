Cyber criminals create fake account of Himachal Guv

Cyber criminals create fake Instagram account of Himachal governor

Himachal Pradesh Police have already asked the authorities concerned to deactivate the account after registering a formal complaint

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jan 30 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Suspected cyber criminals have allegedly created a fake Instagram account of Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and are demanding money in his name.

Arlekar said on Monday that some miscreants were demanding money using a fake account created in his name and asked people to be aware and not entertain their demands.

Himachal Pradesh Police have already asked the authorities concerned to deactivate the account after registering a formal complaint.

Last year, suspected cyber criminals had allegedly impersonated senior leaders and bureaucrats such as the chief minister and the chief secretary to extract money on the pretext of a medical emergency.

About 18,000 complaints of cyber crime have been received during the past five years in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 50 per cent pertain to financial frauds, police officials said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
India News
Fraud

What's Brewing

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

 