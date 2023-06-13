Cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage, says IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage; Gujarat's Kutch, Jamnagar likely to be most impacted: IMD

Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar districts are likely to be impacted the most, according to the weather agency

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2023, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 15:07 ist
Kutch: Mandvi beach wears a deserted look ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone, in Mandvi of Kutch district, Monday, June 12, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has an extensive damaging potential and it is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15 as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

"Its damaging potential could be extensive," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

Also Read — Cyclone Biparjoy turns to very severe cyclonic storm

The cyclone could lead to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) at isolated places in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts on June 15.

"Usually these areas do not receive such massive rainfall. Therefore, it can lead to flooding in low-lying areas," he said.

Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Winds gusting up to 145 kilometers are predicted to batter these districts.

"Tidal waves reaching heights of up to six metres could inundate low-lying coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. Evacuation measures have been recommended, and authorities are taking prompt action," Mohapatra said.

