Dalit student hit with rod for touching teacher’s bike

Dalit student in Uttar Pradesh hit with metal rod for touching teacher’s bike

The teacher, Krishna Mohan Sharma, has been suspended

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Sep 03 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 18:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Dalit student in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was allegedly locked up in a classroom and beaten with a metal rod by his teacher for touching the latter's motorcycle, police said on Saturday.

The teacher, Krishna Mohan Sharma, has been suspended.

According to police, the incident was reported from Higher Secondary School, Ranaupur under Nagra police station limits, on Friday.

"The incident took place when the class 6 boy touched the motorcycle of his teacher Krishna Mohan Sharma. Enraged over this, the teacher first locked the student in a classroom. The child alleged that Sharma hit him with a metal rod and broom, and also choked his neck. The other staff of the school rescued the boy,” Devendra Nath Dubey, SHO, Nagra Police station said.

Also Read | Udaipur: Cook arrested for asking students to throw mid-day meal served by Dalit girls

The enraged family members of the student staged a protest outside the school on Saturday.

The block education officer (BEO) along with the SHO reached the school and assured the family members of stern action against the accused teacher.

"On the basis of the report of BEO, the accused teacher Krishna Mohan Sharma has been put under suspension,” Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Maniram Singh said.

The SHO said the matter is being investigated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dalit
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff

NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

 