'Damage to peace not protected': No relief for Sharjeel Imam even as HC partially reverses order in Jamia case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday partially reversed the trial court order in the Jamia violence case, in which Sharjeel Imam was an accused.

The court framed charges against nine of the 11 accused including Imam, Tanha and Zargar under various offences including rioting, and unlawful assembly among others.

The HC was pronouncing its verdict on the police's revision plea against a trial court's order discharging 11 accused, including Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the 2019 Jamia violence case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had on March 23 reserved the judgement on the plea.

Violence erupted at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019 after a clash between the police and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

Pronouncing its order on Tuesday, the HC said, "While there is no denial of the right to freedom of expression, this court remains aware of its duty and has tried to decide the issue in that way. Right to peaceful assembly is subject to restriction. Damage to property and peace is not protected."

Mohammed Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza, Umair Ahmed, Mohd Bilal Nadeem, Sharjeel Imam, Chanda Yadav, Safoora Zargar have been charged under sections 143, 147, 149, 186, 353, 427 of the IPC as well as sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties act.

Meanwhile Mohammed Shoaib and Mohammedd Abuzar have been charged with Section 143 of the IPC and discharged from all other sections.