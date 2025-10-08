Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

From dancing on stage to wielding paddle, Sakshya Santhosh has made rapid strides

A top-spin ball is boomeranged into a back spin ball, a no-spin shot is returned with the same effect and so on and so forth.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 19:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Sakshya Santhosh
Sakshya Santhosh
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 19:57 IST
sportsTable Tennis

Follow us on :

Follow Us