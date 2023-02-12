Dayanand Saraswati inspired many, says Modi

Dayanand Saraswati inspired many, says Modi

In a 40-minute speech, Modi also said that Dayanand Saraswati dismantled attempts to 'humiliate' Indians on 'false interpretations' of Vedas by foreigners

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2023, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 23:22 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati carried revolutionary ideas during his lifetime which inspired millions of people. Modi was speaking at Saraswati’s 200th birth anniversary at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Vedic chants and performances took place at the event which saw the presence of Culture Minister Meeenakshi Lekhi. Modi unveiled a logo to commemorate the bicentennial celebrations.

Modi said that he was grateful to be born in the land of the spiritual thinker. “Maharishi Dayanand ji believed we should be the ones moving the world towards development,” Modi said.

He said as India was losing its place in the world after centuries of slavery, Dayanand believed that our country should lead the world towards development. “Maharishi Dayanand ji came forward and revived the understanding of Vedas in society. Lokmanya Tilak, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, V D Savarkar, Lala Lajpat Rai and Ram Prasad Bismil – several freedom fighters took inspiration from his ideals,” Modi said.

In a 40-minute speech, Modi also said that Dayanand Saraswati dismantled attempts to “humiliate” Indians on “false interpretations” of Vedas by foreigners.

