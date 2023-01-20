Maliwal molestation case: BJP says accused a AAP member

DCW chief molestation case: Accused an AAP member, sting done to defame Delhi Police, claims BJP

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi tweeted that Maliwal's 'drama' has been exposed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 08:12 ist
Swati Maliwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Friday raised questions over DCW chief Swati Maliwal's molestation claims, alleging that the person she accused is an AAP member and her "drama" was part of a conspiracy which has now been "exposed".

Several BJP leaders hit out at Maliwal, an Aam Aadmi Party appointee.

An immediate reaction was not available from the AAP on the issue.

Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, had alleged that she was molested by a drunk man while on an inspection at night and dragged for 10-15 metres by his car outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window. The accused, a 47-year-old man, was arrested.

Also Read — Kerala Women's Commission chairperson condemns attack against Swati Maliwal

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi tweeted that Maliwal's "drama" has been exposed.

"@AamAadmiParty and... did a sting to defame Delhi and its police and serious questions arise on its credibility. Is cheap politics legitimate on the serious issue of women safety? she asked.

Former DCW chief Barkha Shukla Singh said by indulging in such drama, Maliwal should not weaken women.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, who was accused of harassing Maliwal, is actually a prominent activist of the Aam Aadmi Party in Sangam Vihar.

Sachdeva released a photo in which the accused is seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.

Sachdeva said with the revelation of the photo and Suryavanshi's background, "it has become clear that the incident was a conspiracy of AAP to defame Delhi internationally by showing the city as an unsafe city for women".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aam Aadmi Party
Swati Maliwal
BJP
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

Kirpal may become first gay judge if Centre gives nod

Kirpal may become first gay judge if Centre gives nod

Why people are seeing fewer stars in the night sky

Why people are seeing fewer stars in the night sky

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

 