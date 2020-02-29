DCW notice to Delhi police on crime against women during communal clashes

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the city police on Friday seeking details of crime against women that were committed during the communal clashes in northeastern parts of the national capital.

She had visited the riot-affected areas on Thursday along with members of the commission and interacted with hundreds of women.

Follow live updates of Delhi violence here

During the interactions, many women and girls had complained about the lackadaisical approach of the Delhi Police during the riots, the panel said.

Following Maliwal's visit, the commission issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking complete details of all crimes against women and girls that occurred during the riots.

The Commission has specifically enquired about the death of women in the riots and whether any sexual crimes were perpetrated upon any girl. Also, an action taken report has been sought from the Delhi Police by March 4.

The panel has instituted an enquiry into the matter and shall monitor each complaint of women and girls, and provide them proper help and support, it said.