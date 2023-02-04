DCW says its chief invited to conference at Harvard University, L-G's nod for travel awaited

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has been invited to speak at the Annual India Conference at Harvard University in the US later this month, the panel said on Saturday, adding a request has been forwarded to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval for her travel.

The file seeking clearance for the travel was sent to the lieutenant governor on January 18 and the approval is awaited, the panel said.

The conference will be held on February 11-12. The theme of the conference is "Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence", the panel said in a statement.

The conference offers an international platform for policymakers, business leaders, cultural icons, and academic experts to share their work and best practices with the global community.

Maliwal said, "It is a matter of pride that the work of the Commission is getting international recognition and I have been invited to share my thoughts on the role of women in Indian polity on a global stage."

"I look forward to travelling to Harvard University and interacting with other global leaders and sharing the best practices of my country. I hope that I will be given the requisite approval at the earliest so that I can share my views on the rich and vibrant democracy of India at a global platform," she said.