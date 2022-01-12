Deaf, mute minor gang-raped, left abandoned on road in Rajasthan's Alwar

A deaf and mute girl was gang-raped in Rajasthan's Alwar and thrown on near a culvert on the road, bleeding profusely.

The incident happened on Tuesday night and the girls' condition is critical.

The girl was lying in pain for around an hour when she was spotted by passers-by who informed the police.

The police then rushed the girl to a local hospital where she was admitted to the ICU. Since her condition was serious, she was shifted to Jaipur hospital late at night.

The gaccused are yet to be identified.

"The kid is presently at JK Lon in Jaipur. Our primary concern is her health and hence she was shifted there and our deputy SP Anjali is there with her. We have formed an SIT team, including six SHOs who are searching for technical and scientific evidence to arrest the accused," Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam told IANS, .

The minor was thrown near the culvert, Gautam said. "We came to know that the minor was missing from nearby village Malakheda around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. We informed her parents and they identified the kid."

The police are on the lookout for the accused. CCTV footage is being checked, officials said.

Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, Dr Arvind Shukla said that a team of seven doctors is treating the girl. It also includes gynecologists and plastic surgeons. The girl has been badly injured by a sharp object, said the doctor.

