Debt-ridden Kota businessman hangs self in forest

The body of a Kota-based businessman, who was under debt and went missing from his house, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area of the neighbouring Baran district, police said on Thursday.

Ramcharan Sharma (48), a property dealer, had gone missing after he left his house in his car on Monday evening, they said.

His family lodged a missing report at Mahavir Nagar police station here on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Sharma's body was found near Nehrupura village in Nahargarh area of Baran on Wednesday noon and the car was found parked nearby, Station House Officer (SHO) Jagdish Babu said.

He said the body was around a day old, indicating Sharma committed suicide sometime on Tuesday.

Sharma left a suicide note in his pocket mentioning that he was taking the extreme step as he was under heavy debt, Babu said.

He also mentioned the names of the lenders along with the loan amount, the SHO said.

After the post-mortem, Sharma's body was handed over to his family on Wednesday, Babu said.

He said a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered and an investigation is on.