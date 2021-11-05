PM Modi assures of connectivity boost in Uttarakhand

Decade belongs to Uttarakhand: PM Modi assures of connectivity boost

The prime minister spoke after unveiling a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in Kedarnath.

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Nov 05 2021, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 13:09 ist
PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating 12-feet statue of Guru Shankaracharya during his visit to Kedarnath . Credit: PTI Photo.

This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, there will be unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years and migration of people from the hills will stop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

The prime minister speaking after unveiling a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the seer's rebuilt samadhi in Kedarnath.

He also laid the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple.

Also Read: PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple, inaugurates rebuilt Shankaracharya samadhi

"No words can describe the experience of sitting before Adi Guru Shankaracharya's statue at his rebuilt samadhi," Modi said.

He also credited Baba Kedar for the reconstruction work carried out in Kedarpuri in sub-zero temperatures after the devastating floods of 2013.

