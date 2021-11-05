Decade belongs to Uttarakhand: PM Modi assures of connectivity boost

This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, there will be unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years and migration of people from the hills will stop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

The prime minister speaking after unveiling a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the seer's rebuilt samadhi in Kedarnath.

He also laid the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple.

"No words can describe the experience of sitting before Adi Guru Shankaracharya's statue at his rebuilt samadhi," Modi said.

He also credited Baba Kedar for the reconstruction work carried out in Kedarpuri in sub-zero temperatures after the devastating floods of 2013.

