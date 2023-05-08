Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rajnath inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre

The Centre has been set up under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 08 2023, 12:32 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 12:32 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre here on Monday, officials said.

The Centre has been set up under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF which was signed last year.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were also present on the occasion.

Also Read: Defence ministry signs contracts worth Rs 3700 cr with BEL for radars, receivers

The IAF chief had visited the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre last month to review its progress.

Spread over 17,000 square feet, this is the first heritage centre of the IAF and depicts its role in various wars, including in 1965, 1971 and the Kargil war, and the Balakot air strike through murals and memorabilia.

Its exhibits will be a source of inspiration for future generations and will showcase the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

