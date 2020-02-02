Delhi Assembly polls: Polarization vs performance

The battle for Delhi can best be said to be a fight for a memorable past, to improve present day reality and a promise for a better future. These are the recurring themes one gets to hear on the campaign trail as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeks a repeat mandate showcasing the achievements of his five-year rule.
