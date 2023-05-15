Delhi Board of School Education's first results declared

The first results of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) examination for classes 10 and 12 were declared on Monday by Education Minister Atishi.

Out of the 1,594 students in Class 10, 1,582 appeared in both term-end assessments, and eight of them could not achieve the qualifying grade point 3, the minister said.

Those who remained below the qualifying grade will be given another opportunity to improve it through a supplementary assessment after a month, she said.

A total of 672 students registered for Class 12 Board exams and 667 of them appeared in both term-end assessments, Atishi said.

Five students who could not achieve the qualifying grade point 3 will also be given another opportunity to improve it through supplementary assessment.

The DBSE was established in 2021. The same year, 20 schools of specialised excellence across four domains -- STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts and High-End 21st Century Skills -- were established by the Delhi government to encourage specialised education in secondary and senior secondary classes.

Students were enrolled in Class 9 across all domains and in Class 11 in the STEM domain in the DBSE-affiliated schools through an aptitude test.

The DBSE Secondary Certificate Assessment (SCA) was conducted in two terms. The second term-end assessments were held between March 10 and 29 this year.

The DBSE Senior Secondary Certificate Assessment (SSCA) was also conducted in two terms. The second term-end assessment were conducted between March 10 and 27.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said this is a landmark moment.

"Today, those nations are called developed that gave world-class education to their children. We worked on education for the last eight years. Every year, 25 per cent of Delhi's budget is allocated to education.

"In the last eight years, due to this budget, the quality of textbooks and uniforms has seen a huge change. In the last three years, many students have moved from private schools to government schools," she said.

Currently, the minister said, 20 schools of specialised excellence (SOSE) are affiliated with the DBSE and in the coming year, 50 city government-run schools will also be affiliated with the board.

"We will also welcome private schools on board," she added.

Atishi also announced the names of toppers.

Ansh Bansal in STEM domain, Aanchal Tanwar in Humanities, Sargun Sharma in Performing and Visual Arts and Khushi Chaudhary in High-End 21st Century Skills topped in Class 10.

Mohammed Farhan, Shyam Kumar, Ujjwal Pratap and Shilpi topped in Class 12 in the STEM domain.

Sharma said she found a safe and conducive environment for her studies at DBSE's School of Specialised Excellence. She said she used to be afraid of asking questions before, but her new school encouraged her to be inquisitive.

She said she received guidance to learn practical skills beyond textbook knowledge through new methods of learning and assessment. She further stated that unlike her previous school, where rote learning was emphasised, the focus in SOSE is on understanding concepts.

Meanwhile, Shilpi, who is among the Class 12 toppers, said DBSE schools promote application-based learning which helps students improve their visualisation skills, which are key in the field of computers and science.

With an impressive 99.7 percentile in JEE Mains, Shilpi is now preparing for JEE Advanced scheduled for June.