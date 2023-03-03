Delhi cops arrest Uber driver for sexually harassing woman scribe

Delhi cops arrest Uber driver over sexual harassment

The DCW, meanwhile, has sought an action taken report by March 6

  • Mar 03 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 23:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old Uber auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly sexually harassing a woman journalist during a ride in southeast Delhi, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the journalist, a resident of Bharat Nagar, filed a complaint at the New Friends Colony police station Thursday night.

She alleged indecent behaviour as well as lascivious staring by Uber driver Vinod Kumar Yadav when she was travelling from New Friends Colony to Malviya Nagar around 4.40 pm on Wednesday, police said.

A case under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC has been registered and investigation initiated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Taking to Twitter, the woman narrated her ordeal.

The Delhi Commission for Women said it has received a complaint in the matter and has issued a notice to the city police and the cab aggregator firm.

The women's panel has sought an action taken report by March 6. In its notice to Uber, the panel has sought details of steps taken to ensure such incidents do not happen and whether the accused auto driver had been verified by police.

