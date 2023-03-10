Delhi court reserves order on ED plea seeking 10-day Sisodia custody in excise policy case

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, on Friday, reserved the order on the ED plea seeking 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia appeared in the Rouse Avenue Court Delhi days after he appeared for a bail plea after the CBI arrested him in the excise policy case.

The ED told the court there was a conspiracy behind framing the excise policy and sought 10-day custody of the former Deputy CM of Delhi, who was arrested in the money laundering case. The court was told that Vijay Nair coordinated the conspiracy with others and the excise policy was framed to ensure wholesalers profited by a large margin. The ED went on to highlight the meeting between Vijay Nair and BRS MLC K Kavitha, who herself has been summoned by the department in the same case.

They told the court that the scam started with drafting the excise policy and Sisodia was behind it. The ED said that there was a 12 per cent wholesale margin of profit to private entities which was never discussed in the GoM meeting.

ED stated that accused Butchibabu Gorantla, formerly Kavitha's auditor, disclosed that there was a political understanding between then Dy CM Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha who also met Vijay Nair. There are statements, and other evidence against AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the ED added.

The investigative agency is also probing the hawala channels the money went through. Sisodia was part of the money-laundering nexus, the court was told. Sisodia was also accused of purchasing SIM cards and mobile phones in other people's names, after destroying his own. While the ED sought the 10-day custody to interrogate Sisodia to identify the modus operandi and confront others who have been summoned, the AAP leader's advocate opposed the plea.

"Manish Sisodia's statement differs from others on the part of increasing profit margins. He says profit margins to wholesale sellers were doubled based on previous calculations. While no such discussion took place in GoM," the ED told the court, adding that during Sisodia's custody, they would trace the money trail in the case.

Meanwhile, Sisodia's lawyer said, "Delhi excise policy was accepted by LG and others, they must have examined it." He also questioned "How can ED look into policy making in money-laundering case," adding "ED has not found single penny related to my client, case entirely based on hearsay."

Sisodia's lawyer has called PMLA 'draconian' alleging that Sisodia has been arrested only to be kept in jail.

"The court cannot ignore the timing of the arrest and call the arrest malafide and keeping a man in continued detention," he said. Sisodia's lawyer added "Time has come for courts to come down heavily on such arrests."