Delhi doctor accused of molesting 4-year-old girl, held

Delhi doctor accused of molesting four-year-old girl, arrested

According to the police, the alleged incident occurred on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2023, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A four-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 55-year-old doctor at a clinic in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused doctor has been arrested, they said.

According to the police, the alleged incident occurred on Sunday.

Also Read | UP court sentences man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

In her complaint filed a day after the incident, the victim's mother said she took her daughter for a check-up at a clinic in her locality after the minor complained of stomach pain.

After entering the clinic, the woman remembered that she had forgotten her purse and went outside to get it. When she returned, she saw the doctor putting his hand inside her daughter's dress and touching her inappropriately, the woman alleged.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitender Kumar Meena said, "Based on the complaint of the victim's mother, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code."

"The accused doctor has been arrested and the matter is being investigated," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Molestation
Minor assaulted
Crime
sexual assault

Related videos

What's Brewing

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

 