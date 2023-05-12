Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

Special Judge MK Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2023, 12:59 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 13:00 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Delhi court on Friday extended till June 2 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam. 

Special Judge MK Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22.

India News
Delhi
Manish Sisodia
AAP
Aam Aadmi Party
CBI

