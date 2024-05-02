Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's speeches not based on facts and reality, says Sharad Pawar

Kolhapur: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his speeches were not based on facts and reality.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar also alleged that PM Modi doesn't talk about the basic issues that people face and diverts their attention.

"I have never seen a prime minister earlier whose speeches were not based on facts and reality. He is satisfied with targeting me and Uddhav Thackeray," Pawar said.

Wondering why Maharashtra was voting in five phases in the current Lok Sabha elections, he said, "It is because Modi can campaign here as much as possible...Those in power are worried." He alleged that PM Modi's frequent remark that if voted to power, the I.N.D.I.A bloc would bring reservation based on religion, was an attempt to create social tension.