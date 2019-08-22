Delhi faces sultry weather, to get rains on August 25

Press Trust of India
  • Aug 22 2019, 20:08pm ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2019, 20:31pm ist
Though the sky turned grey towards the evening, only traces of rainfall were recorded in a few areas, the India Meteorological Department said. (PTI Photo)

Sultry weather persisted in the national capital on Thursday and a fresh spell of rains is likely only on Sunday, the weather department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 24.5 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 61 and 92 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky and light rain on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

