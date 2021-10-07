Delhi govt allows use of loudspeakers for Ramlila, Dussehra from 10 pm till midnight

Delhi allows speakers on Dussehra from 10 pm-midnight

  • Oct 07 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 23:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi government on Thursday permitted organisers of Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dussehra and other religious functions to use loudspeakers and public address systems between 10 pm and 12 midnight up to October 16 “in public interest”.

However, the organisers will still require a permission from the Delhi Police.

"Lt Governor of Delhi has considered the request in public interest and has accorded permission to use loudspeakers and public address systems between 10 pm and 12 midnight with immediate effect up to October 16," an order issued by the environment department read.

It mentioned that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also relaxed the restriction on gatherings and large congregations for celebrations of upcoming festivals till November 15.

According to the latest DDMA guidelines, fairs and food stalls will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

No standing or squatting is allowed at festive events in Delhi, and only sitting on chairs with social distancing is permitted.

No Chhath celebrations will be allowed in public places and river banks in the city, the guidelines stated. 

