Delhi govt asks private centres to keep Covaxin stock only for second jab for 18-44 age group

Keep Covaxin only for 2nd jab for 18-44 group: AAP govt

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has asked senior officials of health and revenue departments and district magistrates to ensure compliance to the order

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 22:44 ist
The city government has temporarily shut inoculation centres for the 18-44 age group due to non-availability of vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi government on Sunday directed private hospitals and nursing homes to administer Covaxin only to those eligible for the second dose in respect of the 18-44 age group in the month of June or until further orders.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has asked senior officials of health and revenue departments and district magistrates to ensure compliance to the order "in letter and spirit".

"DDMA hereby directs that all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as Covid Vaccination Centres for Covaxin shall ensure that Covaxin shall be used for vaccination to only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving second dose of vaccination during the month of June, 2021 or till further orders," the order reads.

In case anyone is found violating the directions, the person will be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Act and other applicable laws, according to the order.

The Delhi Health Department had issued an order on Thursday directing all government Covid vaccination centres to administer Covaxin "only to those eligible for receiving the second dose in respect of the age group of 18-44 years during the month of June or till further orders".

The city government has temporarily shut inoculation centres for the 18-44 age group due to non-availability of vaccine. However, some private hospitals have been providing jabs to this category

