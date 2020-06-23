Delhi govt hospital guard beaten up by neighbour for 'spreading coronavirus'

COVID-19: Delhi govt hosp guard beaten up by neighbour

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 23 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 23:05 ist
Representative image/Credit: DH File Photo

A security guard of the Delhi government-run GTB hospital was injured when his neighbour allegedly beat him up after accusing him of spreading the coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Harsh Vihar. He works as a security guard at the GTB Hospital, they said.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area on June 19, when Kumar and his neighbour, Vikas Gautam, were at the terrace of their apartment. An argument broke out between them after Gautam accused Kumar of "spreading the coronavirus because he was working at a hospital", a senior police officer said.

Following the argument, Gautam allegedly beat up the guard, who was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

On the complaint of the guard, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case was registered and the accused was arrested.

The allegations made by the victim are being verified, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi.

Delhi
Lynching
Coronavirus
COVID-19

