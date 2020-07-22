Delhi govt plans more monthly sero-surveys, next to be done in August: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi government has decided to conduct sero-surveys every month to formulate better policies for tackling Covid-19 in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the city government analysed the results of the latest sero-survey which showed that 23 per cent of the people here had exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Interacting with reporters, he also said, the next survey will be conducted from August 1-5.

"The results of the sero-survey conducted from June 27-July 5 came out yesterday, and it shows that nearly one-fourth of people had developed antibodies, meaning they had got infected and recovered. Most of these people who were sampled did not know that they were infected earlier," Jain told reporters.

The Delhi government has now decided to conduct more monthly sero-surveys to find greater percentage of such people who had got infected and recovered, so as to formulate better policies for tackling Covid-19, he said.

On a query that there were reports of some people trying to indulge in monetary transactions for convalescent plasma, Jain warned that "strict action" will be taken if anyone tries to buy or sell plasma.