Delhi govt schools to soon start celebrating students' birthdays under Happiness Curriculum

Birthdays of Delhi government school students will now be celebrated as a part of the Happiness curriculum, a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.
"In order to boost gratitude, motivation and positive thinking within schools, a new pattern of celebrating birthdays of students studying in the government schools of Delhi will be followed," the circular said.
It said birthdays of students falling on Sundays and holidays will be celebrated on the next working day.
Birthdays falling during the vacation period will be celebrated collectively on the first day of reopening of schools, the circular said.
Happiness Curriculum was launched in 2018 with a vision to strengthen the foundation of happiness and well-being of students through a 35-minute class conducted every day from kindergarten to grade eight across 1,030 government schools in the national capital.
Development of self-awareness, expression, empathy and understanding of relationships are the key objectives of the curriculum.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'
‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters
IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs
Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali
FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin
UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse
The genesis of the cheetah relocation