Delhi govt slashes prices of Covid-19 tests

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 18:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Delhi government on Wednesday cut the prices of Covid tests, capping it at a maximum of Rs 700 per test.

According to a tweet by CM Arvind Kejriwal, both the Rapid Antigen Test and conventional RT-PCR test where samples are collected by government teams and from private sector labs as requisitioned by the district or hospitals will cost Rs 300.

RT-PCR tests where samples are collected by private lab teams for government and processed at their labs, and tests where individuals give their samples for testing at their own expense will cost Rs 500.

The most expensive test will be where samples are collected through home visits, which will cost Rs 700 and include visiting, sample collection and testing charges.

Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19
testing

