Delhi: 200 taxis hired to strengthen ambulance services

Delhi govt to hire 200 taxis to strengthen its ambulance services

PTI
PTI,
  • May 24 2020, 09:58 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 09:58 ist
A suspected COVID-19 patient, wearing a mask, stands near an ambulance before being taken to a hospital for quarantine in East Delhi. (PTI photo)

The Delhi government has decided to hire 200 taxis from cab aggregators Ola and Uber to strengthen its ambulance service which is under pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The hired taxis, 110 from Ola and 91 from Uber, will be used for carrying non-critical and non-COVID-19 patients to and from hospitals, a Delhi government order said.

The taxis to be used as ambulance vehicles will be placed under the CATS director who is responsible for managing the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances.

Such a decision was taken in view of high demand of CATS ambulances for ferrying coronavirus patients due to which more vehicles were needed to serve those suffering from other ailments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Ola
Uber
ambulances
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Afghanistan: Political challenges mount amidst pandemic

Afghanistan: Political challenges mount amidst pandemic

Why states must not adopt shortcuts to economic reforms

Why states must not adopt shortcuts to economic reforms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

 