Delhi to redevelop 5 markets, says Kejriwal

Delhi govt to redevelop five markets to make them 'world class', says Kejriwal

This is in accordance with the announcement in the 'Rozgar Budget' to create more job avenues

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2022, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 19:46 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them "world class", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

This is in accordance with the announcement in the 'Rozgar Budget' to create more job avenues.

"We have finalised the names of five markets to be redeveloped in the first phase. We have also listed out their USPs. Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices," Kejriwal said, listing the markets chosen.

He added that there will be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan.

Under the Delhi government's project, markets will be beautified and civic amenities enhanced so that footfall increases as does business.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

 